Financial planning director at Scottish firm scoops top award

Rhian Morgan, a director at Acumen Financial Planning, has been named the ‘Best Female Financial Advisor’ at the BWS Women in Finance Awards 2025.

The awards, held on Thursday 22 May in Glasgow, were hosted this year by TV journalist and broadcaster Rachel McTavish at the Grand Central Hotel. They celebrated the achievements of women driving Scotland’s finance industry.

By recognising leaders across sectors like corporate finance, fintech, and accounting, the awards highlight Scotland’s role in global finance and promote gender diversity in traditionally male-dominated fields.

This inclusive event honoured women at all levels, from executives to essential operational roles, and those leading sustainability and ethical finance initiatives.

Lynne Kennedy MBE, founder of Business Women Scotland, said: “We were absolutely delighted by the number of entries for our inaugural BWS Women in Finance Awards. The response shows the incredible support for women in the sector and highlights the depth of talent, ambition, and leadership driving change across Scotland’s financial services. It’s a powerful reminder of the importance of celebrating and championing the achievements of women in finance.”

The Best Female Financial Advisor category is awarded to an “outstanding female financial advisor who has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise, dedication, and personalised service in helping clients achieve their financial goals”.

One of the few financial planners in the UK to hold both accreditations of Chartered and Certified, Rhian Morgan is an expert on Estate Planning and complex wealth planning. As the first female director appointed at the firm, she is keen to break the bias by continuing to be a mentor to others in a profession where women make up only 16 per cent of advisors. In addition to director, she manages a client portfolio of 100 clients and has been instrumental in the design and launch of their specialist service (Family Wealth) in 2024.

She introduced the role of araplanner to the firm in 2008 and was the first female planner in 2011, and first female director in the firm in 2023. Rhian has been instrumental in contributing to the career progression programme now available, and the firm’s enhanced family benefits.