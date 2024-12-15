Eventful few months for our Money

Rosemary Gallagher | Greg Macvean Photography

Welcome to the last Scotsman Money of 2024. I hope you’ve enjoyed the personal finance insight we’ve been sharing since we launched in March, and it’s certainly been an eventful few months. Events that have had an impact on the economy – and therefore our money – have been coming thick and fast.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking back, we’ve had the UK General Election bringing Labour to power and an unprecedented build-up to their inaugural Budget. The shockwaves of the statement from Rachel Reeves are still being felt – including outrage among farmers about changes to inheritance tax.

While the downward trajectory continues with UK interest rates, with the Bank base rate now at 4.75 per cent, mortgages are still more expensive than they were and cost of living pressures continue. We’ll find out on Thursday if rates will be cut any further this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve also just had the bad news that the UK economy shrank for the second month in a row in October. Figures from the Office for National Statistics show a 0.1 per cent fall. This is the first time we’ve seen two consecutive months of decline since the pandemic.

But, as always, our Scotsman Money expert commentators are here to guide you through complex, and sometimes worrying, financial situations.

Tom Ham of Calton puts forward the view that “lifestyling” – de-risking a pension portfolio as an individual reaches retirement – is “distinctly unstylish, ill-fitting and outdated”.

In our Q&A, Kevin Mackenzie of Acumen Family Wealth discusses the ins and outs of IHT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Lamont of Waverton Wealth suggests a game of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? this Christmas. He says grandparents should consider gifting money rather than presents to help the younger generation start saving.

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has stated that if a parent or grandparent had invested a one-off £1,000 in the average investment trust for a child 18 years ago, it would now be worth £4,631, equivalent to an annualised return of 7.9 per cent.

However, if they had made investments of £50 a month instead, their total investment of £10,800 over 18 years would have trebled and now be worth £32,128.The AIC described this as “a hefty pot that could help with a deposit on a first home, further education costs or buying a car.”Kids and grandkids may not thank you for a reduction in toys this year, but I’m pretty sure they will when they’re trying to get on the housing ladder.

We’ll be back with another Scotsman Money in January 2025. Happy holidays!