Edinburgh financial advice firm achieves top 10 ranking

Financial planning firm McHardy Private Wealth is the only Scottish-headquartered company to make it into the top ten of a new list of 100 top financial advice businesses in the UK.

The recently announced FT Adviser Top 100 Financial Advisers rankings placed McHardy McHardy Private Wealth, which has offices in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, at number six in the list.

Client retention and growing assets under management were among the factors taken into consideration when assessing the FT Adviser Top 100 Advisers. The final list is put together in collaboration with ISS Market Intelligence.

Andy Kerr, managing director of McHardy Private Wealth, said: "We want to thank our clients for placing their trust in us, and our dedicated team for their hard work and commitment. Together, this milestone is something we can all be proud of.