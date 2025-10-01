Edinburgh financial advice firm achieves top 10 ranking
The recently announced FT Adviser Top 100 Financial Advisers rankings placed McHardy McHardy Private Wealth, which has offices in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, at number six in the list.
Client retention and growing assets under management were among the factors taken into consideration when assessing the FT Adviser Top 100 Advisers. The final list is put together in collaboration with ISS Market Intelligence.
Andy Kerr, managing director of McHardy Private Wealth, said: "We want to thank our clients for placing their trust in us, and our dedicated team for their hard work and commitment. Together, this milestone is something we can all be proud of.
“Winning this award is a proud moment for our entire team. It reflects the relentless dedication, creativity, and collaboration that define our culture. Every member of our team played a vital role in this success, and we’re thrilled to be recognised for the impact we’re making. This honour energises us to keep pushing boundaries and delivering excellence.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.