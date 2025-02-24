Dilemma over storm damage

Rosemary Gallagher | Greg Macvean Photography

As I write, the wind is blowing through the trees outside my window. The forecast is for stronger gusts and a yellow weather warning is in place.

Just a few weeks ago I was working on the previous edition of Scotsman Money while Storm Eowyn was wreaking havoc. No, I haven’t decided to switch to a career in meteorology, and my musings on the weather do have a relevance to personal finance.

While many were more badly affected than me by Eowyn, some tiles came off the roof of our house. After checking my insurance policy covers storm damage, I put in a claim.

I waited almost two weeks for my insurer to send out a roofer they use in emergencies who said the repairs would need to be done quickly to avoid more damage. He expected our policy to cover it, and assured me that he would return to do the repairs.

But the next day an assessor was sent out on behalf of my insurer. He had a very different take. After a quick look at our roof, he said “poor workmanship” was to blame, not Eowyn. Seemingly it was just a coincidence tiles came loose during the worst winds in years. I’ve appealed the decision, but the insurer is sticking to their guns, so the next step for me is the Financial Ombudsman.

Anectodally, there are quite a few people in the same situation as me, but others have had no problem getting their damage covered. I’d be interested to hear from readers about their experiences – please email me at [email protected]. This is an issue that isn’t going to go away, with more extreme weather conditions expected each year.

Turning to household bills, on Tuesday Ofgem will announce the new energy price cap level. An increase in the cap this coming week would mean the third successive rise in energy bills. And respected consultancy firm Cornwall Insight is predicting a 5 per cent rise from April.This will heap further pressure on consumers, many of whom are also having to prepare for big hikes in Council Tax as the end of an extended freeze on the charge across Scotland approaches in April.

Finally, make a date in your diary for our annual Scotsman Investment Conference on Wednesday, 19 March at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh. A range of topics, from investment strategies for 2025 to international markets and sustainability, will be covered. Scottish Financial Enterprise chief executive Sandy Begbie will open the event, sharing his views on Scotland as an investment destination.Register at www.scotsman investment.co.uk.