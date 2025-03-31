Calling all early-stage financial advice focused tech firms to demo their wares
The Lang Cat, a financial services consultancy and communications agency, known for its innovative events and industry-shaping research based reports is calling for new applicants for its second AdviceTech Catwalk event in London on 5 June 2025.
Five of the most exciting submissions will be chosen as finalists to pitch what they’ve built to an audience of advice professionals, providers, potential investors, and a panel of fintech experts. Finalists will be coached through the pitch process to get ‘Catwalk’ ready.
Mark Polson, CEO and founder of The Lang Cat said: “We’re so pleased to bring back our AdviceTech Catwalk event for its second year. It’s a lot of fun and has acted as a great launchpad for some of the firms that took part last year. And it’s completely free to take part. It’s a friendly, relaxed environment where interesting people can showcase and discover interesting innovations.
“We want to give firms an absolutely free platform to share their latest developments with advisers and industry professionals who might not otherwise get the chance to see them.”
AdviceTech Catwalk is described as a celebration of up-and-coming technology firms that advice professionals might be using in the next few years.
In 2024 Zerokey battled to victory against other worthy finalists Avenir, Estgro, Firenze, and Saturn.
Joseph Williams, co-founder and CEO of Zerokey, said: “The Lang Cat Catwalk proved to be the springboard we expected. We gained immediate exposure to an engaged and influential audience that would have taken far longer to reach otherwise. Many conversations that started that day have developed into so much more.”
Pitchers are invited to apply here and entries close on 18 April 2025.
