Bringing Norwegian adventure to Edinburgh as demand grows for nature-led luxury

Norwegian luxury | Supplied

Norway is emerging as a smart alternative for people “craving serenity, sustainability, outdoor adventure and timeless Nordic design”, according to property experts.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Savills Ski, which specialises in Alpine properties, says as Scotland’s affluent buyers increasingly seek nature-rich, year-round escapes, a “quiet revolution” is reshaping the alpine property landscape.

It explains that as there are now direct flights from Edinburgh to Oslo, the country - admired for its pristine landscapes - is now more accessible than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norway is home to some of the best ski resorts in Europe, with Kvitfjell and Geilo leading the charge.

Savills Ski and Norwegian developer LHM are hosting an exclusive showcase of their developments in Geilo and Kvitfjell at the W Hotel Edinburgh on the 8th and 9th of October from 5pm to 10pm. Guests will have the chance to explore architectural models, meet the teams behind the developments and learn about flexible ownership options suited to both holiday use and long-term investment.

With prices ranging from £635,000 to almost £3.6 million, the portfolio includes intimate mountain residences and expansive private cabins, each crafted with natural materials, energy-efficient architecture, and a deep respect for the surrounding landscape.

Kvitfjell, a former Olympic venue, hosts the most International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) downhill ski competitions each season. With over 30 kilometres of runs suitable for all skill levels, Savills says it’s a dream destination for winter sports enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Geilo combines a vibrant ski culture with a family-friendly environment, making it a year-round destination, according to Savills. The resort features over 40 kilometres of downhill ski runs, supplemented by extensive cross-country trails. Beyond skiing, Geilo has a range of activities including dog sledding, snowshoeing and ice fishing.

Savills Research revealed that prime alpine prices rose by 3 per cent year-on-year. Norwegian destinations like Geilo and Kvitfjell, once considered niche, are gaining traction for their blend of natural beauty, four-season appeal, and relative affordability, in comparison to their counterparts in the Alps.

Savills says while prices in the premium French Alps resorts such as Courchevel and Méribel can reach around €45,000 (more than £39,000) per square metre, new build Norwegian properties offer comparable craftsmanship and lifestyle value at a more competitive price of around €10,500 (around £9,000) per square metre.

Savills says: “Whether you're seeking a second home for family holidays, a lifestyle asset with long-term value, or a foothold in one of Europe’s most serene alpine environments, this showcase offers a compelling invitation to look north—and discover a new kind of mountain living.”

People interested in attending the event at W Hotel should contact [email protected] by Friday 4th October 2025.