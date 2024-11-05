Acumen Financial Planning achieves an awards hat trick

CISI Awards 2024 | Supplied

A Scottish financial planning firm has secured a hat-trick, winning the top award for the third time at the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) Awards.

Acumen Financial Planning has been named Accredited Financial Planning Firm of the Year at the 2024 awards ceremony held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The independent financial planning firm has its head office in Westhill, Aberdeenshire. It was commended for its strong impact on the financial planning profession and cited as an ambassador for the sector.

These awards, open to accredited financial planning firms across the UK, were announced at a gala dinner hosted by Sally Plant, head of business development and education at the CISI, as part of the annual CISI Financial Planning Conference.

Acumen FP said that accredited financial planning firms must demonstrate excellence in everything they do and are recognised as some of the most trusted in the UK. They deliver a comprehensive financial planning service, helping clients achieve their life goals.

Along with some of the leading firms in the UK, Acumen Financial Planning was judged on its business performance, innovation, service excellence and overall impact on the financial planning profession.

Keith Mackie, director of Acumen Financial Planning, said: “We are delighted to receive this award which recognises Acumen Financial Planning as one of the top financial planning firms in the UK. It is testament to our teams across all of our offices at Acumen Financial Planning. This is now the third time we have received this award once again underlining our continued focus on our clients’ needs whilst delivering a financial planning service that is second to none.”

Chris Morris, Chartered MCSI, CISI head of financial planning policy and engagement, said: “Congratulations to all of our winners. These awards recognise both individual and firm excellence along with those who have made an outstanding contribution to the financial planning profession.”