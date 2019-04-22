Scotland to be hotter than Morocco today as country continues to sizzle

Much of Scotland will see temperatures as high as 23C today as the country’s blistering heat wave continue.

The temperature is higher than both the Spanish island of Lanzarote and Morocco in North Africa - two places Scots head for a bit of Easter sun.

The dry bright and warm conditions have marked a glorious Easter for Scotland. The country enjoyed its warmest Easter Sunday on record, the Met Office said.

Temperatures reached 23.4C at Scotland’s Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, beating 20.7C in Aboyne in 2015.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said of today’s weather: “We have got high pressure moving at the moment giving most of the UK a lot of fine weather, this combined with the fact that the high pressure has dominated for the past few days is allowing the temperatures to heat and build.”

