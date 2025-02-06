Prince of Wales discusses rural isolation with young farmers

William speaks of importance of breaking down ‘taboos and stigmas’

The Prince of Wales said it is important to break down any “taboos and stigmas around mental health” as he met young farmers to discuss rural isolation and loneliness.

William was visiting a farm where he took part in a roundtable event hosted by the Farm Safety Foundation, a charity working to address attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in future farmers.

During the event on Thursday, at East Scryne Farm near Carnoustie in Angus, he met young farmers from the local area who are part of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

The prince, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, discussed issues such as what sort of support is available and the impact of social media in helping them stay connected with others.

The Duke of Rothesay during a visit to Carnoustie and Monifieth Men's Shed, in Angus, to hear how the organisation is helping men and women build a sense of community and learn new skills | PA

He told them: “I love the countryside and I love farming as well. And I am conscious that it’s an area that needs maybe a little bit of support and understanding that there is access and support out there for young farmers, as well as making sure we are breaking down any taboos and stigmas around mental health.

“Because I think in the farming world it’s maybe not talked about as much as in other sectors – and yet we know it exists.

“So I particularly wanted to hear a little bit today about how all of you felt and hear it from the horse’s mouth whether we’re getting better at talking about it, whether you feel the support is out there, what your recollections and feelings are about rural isolation and mental health.”

Viki Johnston, who farms with her family on the Glamis Castle estate and also works on a farm near Forfar, said it was good that the prince is taking an interest.

She said: “He was really enthusiastic about young farmers and what we are doing as an association, and he seem really knowledgeable about the struggles we face.”

The 25-year-old said the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs offers a great support network as farming can be isolating, with farmers sometimes spending up to 16 hours a day working alone.

Alistair McCarthy, 23, who farms near Glamis, said: “It was really nice to speak to the prince. He showed a great interest in farming and young people and it was really positive to see there is support from the royal family.”

The visit aimed to highlight William’s commitment to supporting those in farming communities.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation (also known as Yellow Wellies), said the charity is a small organisation and that it is wonderful to have the Prince take an interest.

She said: “The young farmers are so enthusiastic and hard working and they should be celebrated so it’s lovely to have someone like the Prince come and listen.

“He was very interested in everything that the young farmers wanted to talk about.”

During his visit to the strawberry farm, which is run by James and Kate Porter, William was also shown polytunnels that were damaged by Storm Eowyn last month.

The family have been growing strawberries there since the 1960s and sell to supermarkets including Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, Morrison, Asda and Aldi.

The prince also encountered two UV-powered robot vehicles which are used to kill off mildew spores in the polytunnels.

Mr Porter said: “It was great to have him here so we could talk about all the good stuff and the issues that we have as well. It was a very engaging conversation.”

In 2023, the Duchy of Cornwall and William launched a new mental health strategy for Duchy tenants designed to prioritise farmers’ mental health and de-stigmatise the issue within the sector.

After the roundtable, William visited the Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed in Carnoustie to hear how the organisation is helping people build a sense of community and learn new skills.