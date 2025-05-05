This retro photo gallery shows the most popular cars of the 80s in the UK, including one driven by an Olympic champion, another adored by a radio presenter and two owned by Diana, Princess of Wales.

The top-selling vehicles of the decade included one which was unflatteringly dubbed the ‘jellymould’ and was a popular choice among travelling salespeople, another which featured in lyrics by Elton John, the Clash and the Arctic Monkeys, and a third which racked up 22 million sales during its remarkable 47-year lifespan.

We’ve used figures from startrescue.co.uk, the breakdown recovery company, for our list of the top cars of the 1980s.

Did you drive any of the vehicles pictured and if so what did you think of that car? What do you think was the best car made during the 1980s?

1 . Vauxhall Nova - 10th The Vauxhall Nova was the 10th best selling car in the UK during the 1980s, according to startrescue.co.uk, with half a million shifted. Among its fans is the radio presenter Stephanie Hirst, pictured with her Vauxhall Nova. It was her dad's company car when he worked for the electrical retailer Wigfalls and became her first car when she turned 17. She says it is still her favourite car, so much so that she spent £22,000 restoring it and still drives it regularly. | Jake Smith

2 . Austin/MG Maestro - 9th The Austin/MG Maestro was the ninth most popular car of the 1980s in the UK, with 605,000 sold during its lifespan. It was launched in 1983 as a replacement for the Austin Maxi and Austin Allegro. It was praised by Which? upon its release as being roomy, comfortable, and nice to drive. | National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

3 . Ford Orion - 8th The Ford Orion was the eighth best-selling car of the 80s, according to startrescue.co.uk, with 3,534,239 sold during its lifespan between 1983 and 1993. Among those who drove it was the Olympic javelin champion Tessa Sanderson, pictured receiving the keys to a Ford Orion 1.6 Injection Ghia from her new sponsors in Wade lane, Leeds, in October 1984, just two months after claiming gold in LA. | National World