These celebrities are so respected - not just for their considerable talents, but for their winning personalities - that they have woven themselves into the fabric of British society.

They have achieved that rarest of honours - National Treasure status - a distinction worth more than any knighthood or damehood, because it is conferred upon them by the common people.

These distinguished characters from the worlds of TV, film and music, are pictured here long before they became National Treasures, when they were just starting out in their respective fields, or even earlier.

These are some of the earliest photos of them, in one case aged just six, along with details of their early careers and how the breakthroughs which helped establish them as household names.

Some of the famous faces pictured are almost unrecognisable in these early images, while others look like they’ve hardly changed.

How many of the stars in this retro gallery can you recognise from these early photos? And which other British celebrities do you think have earned National Treasure status?

1 . David Attenborough Sir David Attenborough is pictured here in January 1956, aged 29, introducing children to a capybara at the Royal Geographical Society. The broadcasting legend began his career with the BBC as a trainee producer in 1952 and got his first big break as host of Zoo Quest two years later. His stunning documentaries, including Wildlife on One, and The Blue Planet, have opened our eyes to the majesty of the natural world, as well as the challenges it faces.

2 . Judi Dench Dame Judi Dench is pictured here as Ophelia during a performance of Hamlet, at London's Old Vic theatre, in September 1957, aged 22. She built her reputation on the stage before earning wider recognition through her TV and film roles. In 1999, she won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love. She has been nominated five times for the best actress Oscar. For all her acclaimed performances on stage, TV and in movies, she is probably best known today for playing M in the James Bond films.

3 . Stephen Fry Sir Stephen Fry is pictured here with regular collaborator Hugh Laurie, on stage at a Secret Policeman's Ball benefit show in 1987, aged 29. He made his name as part of a double act with Laurie. His TV work includes their hilarious sketch show A Bit of Fry & Laurie, Blackadder, and the comedy quiz show QI, which he hosted. He has also appeared in numerous films, won acclaim for his stage work and written a number of books.