2 . The Refrigerator

Having a fridge to store your groceries and daily supplies might be something you take for granted in the 2020s. But for most of our history, our ancestors had to find other ways to store food to keep it from spoiling - that was until Hamilton born William Cullen invented the basis for modern refrigeration in the 18th century (during the 1750s). But it would be a while before his invention caught on.