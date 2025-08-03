Of course, there are lots of things you can do today which you couldn’t back then, from streaming films to video calls with loved ones far away.
But there are also things many of us loved doing in the 90s - and some fewer people miss - that you can no longer do today.
Below are some of the biggest things you probably remember from the 90s which you can’t do anymore.
They range from music and TV to shopping, travel and food and drink.
What do you miss most about the 90s, and what do you miss least? Let us know in the comments section.
1. See inside the cockpit of a plane
Back in the 90s, one of the highlights of a holiday for many children was getting to see inside the cockpit of the plane. Most captains were happy to let youngsters see inside to gawp at the array of controls. That was before security got much stricter after the September 11 attacks. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: TAO-CHUAN YEH
2. Tuck into a full English breakfast at Little Chef
It was the treat that broke up the monotony of a long journey for many children - and their parents - during the 90s. There used to be hundreds of Little Chef restaurants serving up tasty, affordable food just off the UK's motorways and A roads. But the number of branches was slashed when it was rescued from administration in 2007, and by 2018 the much-loved chain had disappeared for good. | Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
3. Watch the latest hits on Top of the Pops
Top of the Pops used to be essential viewing if you wanted to catch up with the latest hits riding high in the charts. It was still hugely popular in the 90s, even after being switched from Thursday to Friday. But people listening to music online, and the rise of file-sharing sites like Napster, proved the final nail in the coffin as viewing figures nosedived, and it aired for the final time on July 30, 2006. Despite the show's demise, Top of the Pops magazine and TOTP2, showcasing some of the best performances from the archives, are both still going. | Hulton Archive Photo: Brian Rasic
4. Light up in a pub
It feels like forever but it's less than 20 years since smoking was banned at pubs across the UK. Back in the 90s, you encountered a dense fug of smoke walking into most pubs - and smokers and non-smokers alike would come out reeking of cigarette smoke. The ban was controversial, with critics branding it an attack on civil liberties, but smoke-filled pubs are one thing few people miss about the 90s. | Getty Images Photo: Martyn Goodacre