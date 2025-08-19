These photos celebrate the best of the 80s - a decade when everything seemed bigger, from the hair and the shoulder pads to the phones.

They will take you back to the toys we loved, the fashions we rocked, and the cars we drove some 40 years ago.

The biggest TV personalities, sporting heroes and pop stars of the day also feature in this trip down memory lane.

Do you remember the lycra-clad ‘goddess’ who had us all working up a sweat, or the nappy-wearing duck with a falsetto voice who stormed the charts?

These nostalgic pictures also capture some of the biggest events of the 80s, including the Great Storm of 1987, which one forecaster famously failed to foresee.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? If you enjoyed these images, you may like this look back at 80s school days.

1 . Lorra, lorra laughs Cilla Black, who hosted the hit dating show Blind Date from 1985 until 2003 | Getty Images Photo: Larry Ellis Collection

2 . M&S School leavers working at Marks & Spencer in January 1980 | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard

3 . Hitching a lift Roller skater Leo Bull hitches a lift using a cable attached to a car in December 1980 | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive