17 fantastic photos that prove the 80s were the best decade in which to be alive

Robert Cumber
Property and retro writer

Published 21st Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

It was the decade of big hair, bold colours and brash personalities - an era screaming out to be seen and heard.

The 80s may have been a tough period for many in the UK, with the miners’ strike, high unemployment, and the Falklands War.

But it was an exciting time to be alive, and it is little wonder many people look back upon the 80s as the best decade in living memory.

This retro picture gallery helps make that case, showcasing our favourite things about the 80s, from fashion and film to music and TV - like a mix tape, only in photo form.

What were your favourite things about the 80s, and how do you think they compared to the 60s, 70s, 90s and noughties?

Do you have any retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Long before Spotify, smartphones and AirPods, the Walkman was the way to listen to music on the go. It was a truly liberating device for music fans in the 80s, when people could be seen listening to one everywhere you went.

1. The Walkman

The 80s were a golden age for the video game, with classics like Pac-Man, Tetris, Super Mario Bros, and Donkey Kong among the best-loved titles we all enjoyed playing back then.

2. Video games

You could hardly move for all the hair in the 80s, when big hair was bigger than ever. The singer and actor Cher is pictured here in 1985 while promoting the film Mask.

3. Big hair

Duran Duran are pictured here in 1981, rocking some excellent 80s stylings. The Birmingham band were among the leading proponents of new wave music during a decade which gave us some brilliant tunes, from the likes of Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson and many more.

4. The music

