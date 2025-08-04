3 . Bread and pullit

As a parent, what's for dinner is a question you'll get used to being asked - so much so that most mums and dads have a stock answer to buy themselves a moment's peace. One of the most common responses people recall hearing as children was 'bread and pullit'. When they asked what that was, they'd be told 'you get some bread and you pull a bit off'. A variation on the theme was 'bread and iffit', as in 'if it's in the larder you can have it'. | Photo by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/focus-photography-of-sprinkled-bread-209194/ Photo: Photo by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/focus-photography-of-sprinkled-bread-209194/