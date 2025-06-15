11 basic life skills we've lost since the 60s, which almost everyone used to have

But there are many once-basic life skills that we have lost over the years.
From simple household tasks to car maintenance, they are things we all used to know how to do yet are becoming a dying art.
Below are some of the skills which have been lost since the 60s, in part due to technological advances and how they have changed our lifestyles.
How many of these things do you know how to do, and do you think they are still important skills to master?
1. Reading a map
Reading a map used to be an absolutely essential skill but now we all have GPS and Google Maps on our phones, it's an ability many of us have lost. That doesn't mean the days of taking a wrong turn in the car are over, of course, but the youth of today may never get to appreciate the simple pleasure of getting lost in a new city and stumbling on an unexpected gem. | Getty Images Photo: Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images
2. Calculating change in our heads
Cash is no longer king, and that means the days of calculating in our heads how much change we're due are fast dwindling. Most people now pay by card or using their phones and it might not be long until notes and coins are a thing of the past. The nation's arithmetic skills will be the poorer for it, if that is the case. | Getty Images Photo: Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Getty Images
3. Letter writing
There's still something special about receiving an unexpected letter from an old friend that a text, email or phone will never match. But the art of letter writing is dying out, not least due to the astronomical price of stamps these days. Our handwriting has also suffered as a result of our reliance on phones and computers. | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
4. Remembering phone numbers
There was a time before everyone had a mobile that we had the ability to remember several phone numbers. Nowadays, few people could even tell you their partner's digits. That space in our brains has of course been taken up by all the online passwords we need to remember these days. | Getty Images Photo: Leonard Burt/Central Press/Getty Images