World’s shortest flight could be an electric first for Orkney

Islanders on Orkney may soon be part of another world first with plans to introduce electric planes on the shortest passenger flight on record.

Loganair hopes to make the 90-second trip between Westray and Papa Westray electric within three years.

This would beat their rivals Easyjet which has a 2027 target for introducing an electric fleet.

James Stockan, leader of Orkney Islands council, said: “Our inter-island air service provides a lifeline for our more remote communities and is subsidised by the council.

“We are keen to see if this project could significantly reduce the amount of expensive aviation fuel required to run the service and, most importantly, if this can be done safely.”

Loganair can complete the 1.7-mile crossing - the world’s shortest flight - in 50 seconds depending on wind speed, offering a lifeline for many of the 20,000 people living on Orkney.

The crossing takes 25 minutes by boat, but treacherous sea conditions often see this rise to two hours with many services frequently cancelled.