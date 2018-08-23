Three Scottish islands on sale for less than a two-bedroom central Edinburgh flat

Three uninhabited Orkney islands have been put up for sale together with sellers suggesting a buyer could create their own island retreat.

Sellers Lows says the beautiful islands - Faray, Holm of Faray and Red Holm - may appeal someone wanting to create their own island retreat or holiday accommodation.

Three uninhabited Orkney islands have been put up for sale together. Picture: SWNS

The trio of islands are situated between the islands of Westray and Eday.

Orkney is a group of 70 islands, 19 of which are inhabited, located off the north coast of Scotland.

The largest of the three islands - Faray - was last inhabited in the 1940s, when the final eight residents left.

The island is mainly to grass and has several beautiful sandy beaches together with rocky shorelines and cliffs.

A wide variety of bird and seals along the idyllic shoreline.

Faray and Holm of Faray are Sites of Special Scientific Interest and Special Areas of Conservation because of their important breeding and haul out sites for grey seals.

To the south end of the island is a jetty for access to and from the island.

Faray and the Holm of Faray are tenanted until November 2019 with the tenant presently stocking the island with sheep.

Interested parties wishing to view Faray can contact Lows Property Department with a private boat will taking them from Rapness, Westray at a charge of £100.

Offers of more than £200,000 are being sought for Faray, Holm of Faray and Red Holm, which feature beaches and some derelict properties. Currently buyers would need a little more than this to purchase a two-bedroom city centre in Edinburgh.

