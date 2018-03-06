The best places in Scotland to see eagles

Undoubtedly some of the most majestic creatures to ever take to the skies, the eagles found in Scotland are a rare but awe-inspiring sight for both visitors and locals.

To be in with a chance of spotting an eagle in Scotland, nature lovers are advised to head to the highlands and islands - the skies above which many white-tailed (or sea) eagles and golden eagles call home.

Skye

Believe it or not, it is possible to see both golden and white-tailed eagles from virtually any public road on the Isle of Skye.

Organised boat tours also leave from Portree Harbour regularly, and allow birdwatchers to see sea eagles and take some great photos without disturbing them in their nesting territories.

Glenelg

Sea eagles are spotted daily in the skies above Glenelg on the west coast.

The best vantage points here include the ferry slipway, the ferry itself (between Glenelg and Skye) and the car park above the Glenelg slipway.

The optimum time for eagle sightings here is during a rising tide.

Mull

Mull – the second largest island of the Inner Hebrides – is home to some outstanding birds of prey, including eagles.

The island even has its own dedicated eagle viewing hides, where you can watch the birds in their natural environment without startling them.

Cairngorms

Most of the Cairngorm mountains have been declared as areas of European importance for the golden eagle, and there are conservations projects underway to encourage the birds to breed and stay there.

If you’re there hillwalking, make sure to keep looking up and you might just spot one.

Harris

The Harris hills are golden eagle territory, and the North Harris Eagle Observatory provides one of the best opportunities in Scotland for viewing this iconic species.

Watch the daily activities of Glen Meavaig’s resident pair of golden eagles from the shelter of the observatory - don’t forget your binoculars.

Rum

Rum was the site of the first phase of the re-introduction of white-tailed eagles to Scotland, when 82 young birds from Norway were released between 1975 and 1985.

As a result, they are regularly seen both inland and around the coast of the island, as are golden eagles.

Findhorn Valley

Not too far from Inverness, the Findhorn Valley is a mainland hotspot for eagles, close to the River Findhorn.

Be patient, and keep your fingers crossed that you will spot eagles flying over the crests of the surrounding hills.

Islay

The traditional nesting places and territories of golden eagles on the Isle of Islay have probably been used for generations.

The magnificent birds live on the island all year round, and are most commonly spotted on the Oa Peninsula.