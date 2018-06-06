Motorcyclist dies following two vehicle crash in Moray

Have your say

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a car in Moray.

The crash happened on the B9015 Garmouth to Mosstodloch road a short distance from Garmouth at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old man on the black Suzuki motorcycle died.

The 54-year-old woman driving the red Citroen car was not injured.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence from the North East Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “I can confirm that a 37-year-old male has died as a result of the two-vehicle collision. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

“We are keen to trace any drivers who may have been travelling on the road around the time and seen either vehicle prior to the collision.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have stopped at the scene, and who has not yet passed their details to police, to contact us.

“I would ask anyone who has any other information which would assist our investigation to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the collision.