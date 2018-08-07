Man dies after fish farm incident in Wester Ross

Have your say

A man has died after an incident at a fish farm in the Highlands.

The 63-year-old’s body was pulled from the sea at Loch Shieldaig in Wester Ross on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a report of a person in the water near the village of Shieldaig shortly before 9am.

READ MORE: Ibrox brawl: Rangers ‘won’t face punishment’ over fan violence

Police Scotland said: “The man’s body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, although the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“His next of kin are aware and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

The HM Coastguard search-and-rescue helicopter from Stornoway attended the scene alongside the Applecross, Gairloch and Loch Ewe Coastguard Rescue Teams and Portree and Kyle RNLI lifeboats.