Extra Glasgow to Barra flights added over summer

More flights from Glasgow to the Hebridean islands of Tiree and Barra are being added over summer.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the increased flights were in response to talks with both island communities about rescheduling services.

Barra Airport is famous for its unique beach runway.

There will be 22 additional return flights from Glasgow to Tiree this summer and 22 additional Glasgow to Barra return fllights between May and early June.

Mr Yousaf said: “We have consulted with the communities of Tiree and Barra to see how we can improve their air services and address capacity concerns over the summer months.

“These additional services will ensure that we are maximising the potential of these services during the busiest time of year, supporting local economies and improving connectivity for these remote communities.

“The majority of extra flights will be created by moving a bank of rotations from the winter timetable, while still meeting demand during that time of year. This will create more capacity during the summer and reduce the number of empty seats across the year.

“We are also providing around £18,000 in additional funding to bring in the additional Barra flights in May and June.

“We are committed to supporting our remote communities and these improvements to our iconic air links will help do that.”

Barra Airport is renowned for being the only airport in the world with a beach runway, which is hugely popular with tourists and cockle pickers.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan said: “I’m pleased to see the Scottish Government working constructively with the community in Barra to increase flight capacity during the busy summer months.

“Barra is easily one of the most attractive places in Scotland for tourists to visit. These changes should help benefit the local economy while making it easier for residents to get to and from the mainland.”