Belinda Carlisle asks for recommendations for summer trip to Orkney

American singer Belinda Carlisle has revealed she will be taking a summer trip to Orkney next year as she sought advice from her 73,000 followers on social media.

The 1980s pop sensation is getting in some early preparation and took to Twitter for help in planning her holiday.

She tweeted: “Random question.... has anyone been to The Orkney Islands? Planning a trip next summer and need some tips ;)).”

She has already been offered a gig by a local band The Chair. She has also been being warned to bring extra jumpers, has been told to go puffin-spotting, and given tips on the best beaches to make ‘Circles in the Sand’ - one of her hit songs.

The former lead singer of the Go-Go’s is perhaps best known in the UK for her 1987 No.1 single ‘Heaven Is a Place on Earth’.

Many Twitter users were keen to point out that heaven is, in fact, a place on earth - and it’s called Orkney.

Others gave her advice on which cream to use to stave off midges.

One user implored Carlisle not to limit her trip to Orkney, tweeting: “I recommend going up North a bit to the Shetland Islands too.”