Alesha MacPhail: mourners asked to wear pink to funeral

The six-year old will be laid to rest on Saturday 21 July in North Lanarkshire

The parents of the six-year-old girl killed on the island of Bute have asked mourners to wear pink as family and friends prepare to bid farewell to Alesha MacPhail.

Alesha was on holiday when she was reported missing from her grandparents’ home on Bute in the Firth of Clyde on 2 July.

Tragically, her body was later found in woodland and a few days later, a 16-year old boy was arrested then charged with her rape and murder.

MacGregor Family Funeral Directors have announced the arrangements for Alesha’s funeral on Saturday, which include a request from Alesha’s parents for mourners to wear something pink.

The funeral directors posted on their Facebook saying: “With great sadness and heavy hearts we respectfully announce the funeral arrangements for little Alesha MacPhail.

“Alesha’s family would welcome and be comforted by the attendance of anyone affected by this tragedy who wish to pay their final respects.

“We ask that the community show their support and help the family through this tragedy and through this very difficult day in their lives.

“Mum and Dad have requested that everyone wears something pink.”

Read more: Alesha MacPhail ‘died from pressure to her neck and face’