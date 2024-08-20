Looking for a change of pace? 4-star Orkney Islands hotel on the market for £750,000

A 4-star hotel in the Orkney Islands has hit the market for £750,000 as its owners look to retire.

Just off the mainland on the island of Burray, The Sands Hotel looks over the beach and harbour as well as boasting stunning views across the Water Sounds to South Ronaldsay.

Tucked among a small but thriving community, the 4-star hotel has 6 ensuite bedrooms with 2 modern suites across two floors and a variety of restaurant and bar facilities.

In addition the property includes Point Cottage, a semi-detached house for staff at the front of the hotel which includes two double bedrooms, a bathroom, dining room, living room and kitchen. The well established business brought in around £720,000 in 2023, excluding VAT.

For more than nine years The Sands has been operated by the sellers who now look to retire stating that they hope “to find a new custodian who will continue to cherish and develop this unique property”.

They said: “Our time at The Sands has been incredibly fulfilling, our hard working team and loyal customer base make The Sands a real hub of the Burray community.”

They added: “We believe The Sands has a bright future ahead and that the right new owner will find not only a thriving business but also a rich and rewarding lifestyle on Orkney.”

Available for sale through Graham + Sibbald, Point Cottage is on the market for offers over £150,000 while they invite offers over £750,000 for The Sands Hotel.

The Sands Hotel on Burray has views over the beach and harbour as well as across to South Ronaldsay.

The Sands Hotel is a busy spot within the Burray community.

There are a number of bar and restaurant facilities in The Sands Hotel.