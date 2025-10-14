Scotland's most remote pub cancels Harry Potter Halloween party after staff face abuse

JK Rowling’s critics have labelled her transphobic, which she denies.

Scotland’s most remote pub has cancelled a Harry Potter themed Halloween night after staff members were victim to ‘inappropriate grief’.

The Old Forge in Inverie, which can only be accessed by foot or boat, said the event was planned as ‘just a fun night’ but had ‘proved dividing’.

JK Rowling has previously been accused of transphobia for her views on gender identity, which she denies.

The pub said any upset caused by the themed night was ‘certainly unintentional’.

The Old Forge said they planned the event as ‘just a fun night’. | AFP via Getty Images

Staff received ‘grief’ as result of Harry Potter party theme

In a social media post, the pub said: "It was always meant to be just a fun night, but unfortunately using Harry Potter as a theme has proven dividing, and some of our staff have received inappropriate grief as a result.

"We thought it was clear how we feel about everyone's rights, especially given our recent support for the amazing Knoydart Pride celebrations - we had also planned a collection for trans youth on the night.

“Finally we would just like to reiterate that the pub cares about everyone in our community, and we would ask folk to be kind and respectful to each other, and our staff.”