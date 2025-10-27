The business is now up for sale following a family bereavement.

Owners of a popular Inverness restaurant have announced they are closing the business with immediate effect.

High Street restaurant Aye Eat has shut and the business is now up for sale following a family bereavement.

Owners David and Roberta Shayer, who have run the restaurant since Spring 2024, announced the closure in a post to social media on Monday.

The pair explained they are now selling the business after the passing of Mr Shayer’s father.

The restaurant came under the limelight in March after a negative food review from American food blogger Kalani Ghost Hunter. His review garnered hundreds of thousands of views and, at the time, the city centre restaurant owners said they were receiving harassment as a result.

Aye Eat is now up for sale. | Google

In a joint statement posted on Facebook, the owners said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the closure of Aye Eat, effective immediately. The business is now up for sale following a family bereavement.

“We want to extend our sincere thanks to all our valued customers for your support, to our local suppliers for standing by us, and to our amazing staff for their hard work and dedication.

“This was not an easy decision. It comes after the passing of David’s father on 12 October, a loss that has deeply affected our family.

“It made us reflect on how short life is, how much time the restaurant demands, and how important it is for us to be present for our three young children and one another.

“We kindly ask for your understanding and respect as we grieve and focus on supporting David’s mum in Elgin and spending time with our family.