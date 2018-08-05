Young woman in critical condition after three take ill at Coloursfest

Have your say

A young woman is in critical condition in hospital after three people became ill at Coloursfest, the dance music event held at Braehead.

The 19-year-old is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University hospital in Glasgow.

A 21-year-old man is in the same hospital, though his condition is being reported as “stable”.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old woman is being treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Though all three attended the event, it is believed the three incidents are not directly connected as police investigations are ongoing.