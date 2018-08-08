‘World class’ £500k light show launching in Glasgow this Halloween

Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens are set to be completely transformed this Halloween into a magical world of light and fantasy at a brand-new world class outdoor experience from the team behind itison Drive In Movies, and the creative minds from some of the country’s best sound and light events.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and west end resident, is investing £500,000 to launch GlasGLOW aiming to create a world class spectacular that will put Glasgow on the map as the home of Halloween.

Glasgow's Botanic Gardens are set to be completely transformed this Halloween. Picture: GlasGLOW.

Running from the 27th of October to the 4th of November, when the clocks change and the dark nights start to draw in, GlasGLOW will take event goers through an immersive landscape of light and sound weaving together spellbinding installations that will surprise and delight as the story comes to life.

More than just light and sound, the event will have a uniquely Spielsberg-esque twist with a nod to 80s nostalgia running throughout and is expected to attract tens of thousands of event goers.

Oli said: “I’ve had the idea for GlasGLOW for over a decade and it’s now time to bring it to life! We’ve assembled a world-class lighting and technical team to bring a vision to life that will mesmerise adults and kids alike. Imagine Stranger Things met Game of Thrones in a beautiful Glasgow garden – it’s going to be pretty fantastical!

Read more: Film reviews: Ant-Man and the Wasp | Hearts Beat Loud | Sicilian Ghost Story

“As a dad to two young kids, it’s become even more important to me to have brilliant things happening in our city, and we’re lucky that as a business we’re now in the position to take our idea and turn it into a reality.”

Tickets will be available exclusively at the itison website when they are released later this month.

GlasGLOW is supported by Glasgow City Council, SPT, Hilton Glasgow Grosvenor, Visit Westend and Waitrose Byres Road.

Creating amazing experiences is a core part of itison’s business – itison Drive In Movies series of events has attracted over 180,000 people to screenings of iconic movies in matching locations, including all eight Harry Potter films shown against the stunning mountain backdrop of Glencoe, Jaws by the Sea at Troon, Top Gun at Edinburgh Airport and Christmas classics every December at Loch Lomond Shores, which sell out within minutes.

Doing good is a big part of the itison philosophy too – and over the past few years, together with its members, itison’s donated 200,000 meals to the homeless and is working closely with Social Bite with the ambitious aim to end homelessness in Scotland for good within five years.

Read more: The best family-friendly places to enjoy a staycation in Scotland