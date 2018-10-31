Woman and man found dead 30 miles apart in suspected murder-suicide

A man and woman have been found dead 30 miles apart in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police Scotland confirmed the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within a property on Greenside Street, Coatbridge, at about 15:55 on Sunday.

A 36-year-old man was found dead within an address in Tillicoultry on Monday 29 October.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 3.55pm on Sunday, the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within a property on Greenside Street, Coatbridge.

“This death is being treated as suspicious and officers were following a positive line of enquiry.

“At around 2.50pm on Monday, a 36-year-old man was found dead within an address in Tillicoultry.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of the 35-year-old woman.”