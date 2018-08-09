WATCH: Pensioners lead a sing-a-long on Glasgow bus

A group of pensioners lead a spontaneous rendition of ‘I Belong to Glasgow’ on busy city bus

The video, which was tweeted out by Andrew Mackay during his commute home last night has gone viral.

It shows the group starting to sing the famous Will Fyffe song about Glasgow, before one man takes the lead, bring the sing-a-long to a brilliant finish.

The video has been re-tweeted over 400 times, with users expressing their delight at the singing pensioners.

@thormoid commented: “Every day in Glasgow is a festival #quality #GlasgowFringe”

@theoldgovanarm1 added: “People make Glasgow. A city like no other.”

And @LadyDamelza tweeted “Brilliant! Thank you. Will Fyffe would be proud!”

Andrew spoke to Glasgow Live and said: “I got on the bus at Oswald Street just by Central Station on the way home from work and realised there were people singing.

“At first I rolled my eyes but then I realised it was a group of pensioners. Then when the bus stopped round the corner, one of the women was saying to people just getting on the bus ‘welcome to the party bus!’

“After that she told the old guy in the video, Robert, to “take it away” and the video was the result. We were all laughing and clapping. I didn’t get involved in the singing, but I did give him a well earned round of applause and when he got off the bus he saluted us. The whole bus, myself included, saluted back as we drove away. It was hilarious!”

Read more: ‘World class’ £500k light show launching in Glasgow this Halloween