University research backed with £10M European funding

Academic work to improve water quality and develop robots with a sense of touch is to receive more than £10 million in European funding.

Three projects at the University of Glasgow have been awarded funding of 11.7 million euro as part of the European Commission’s Innovative Training Networks (ITN) project.

It aims to train a new generation of “creative, entrepreneurial and innovative early-stage researchers”.

A collaboration between the university’s engineering school, geography and maths departments has been funded to develop new technology for monitoring water quality through sensor systems, autonomous underwater robots and drones.

The NeuTouch project will also involve the university with colleagues in Germany, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Switzerland and Iceland to design sensing devices and algorithms to improve the tactile perception in robots and prostheses.

The EVODrops project at the University of Glasgow has received backing of £3 million (3.5 million euro) to study directed evolution.

Professor Franke said: “The EVODrops project will use cutting-edge droplet-based microfluidics technology to improve the efficiency and scope of directed evolution approaches for accelerated protein engineering.

“It’s an approach which has a lot of potential applications in a wide range of industries, and we’re looking forward to working with our partners on the project, which include Harvard and Hong Kong Universities, ESPCI Paris, and several major companies such as ThermoFisher and BASF.”

A total of 123 projects will share the Commission’s £388 million (442 million euro) budget.

