Two men stabbed as mass brawl breaks out in Ibrox streets before Rangers game

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after two men were stabbed and a large scale brawl broke out between what appears to be rival groups of fans close to Ibrox Stadium.

Officers were called to the scene at Edminston Drive near Paisley Road West just after 7pm prior to the Europa League qualifier match between Rangers and Croatian side Osijek at Ibrox Stadium.

Police reported that two men, aged 24 and 40, were found injured and were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for “treatment to stab wounds”.

Medical staff describe their conditions as stable.

Detective Inspector Steven Wallace said: “This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it is absolutely vital anyone with information that could assist with our investigation comes forward.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed a disturbance, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Govan CID via 101. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”

In a video posted in the lead up to match on Twitter, Andi Denny who was on Paisley Road West when the fight broke out, wrote: “Massive fight at Ibrox between Rangers fans and who the f*** knows else. Fire, bottles, rocks, and a lot of police on the scene.”

In the video, groups of men can be seen rushing each other and swinging punches. A second video then showed that the violence continued even after police officers rushed to the scene to try to break it up.

A final tweet by Mr Denny read: “The helicopters are out, along with mounted units, bikes, cars and vans. Paisley Road West is in total gridlock. Two to three dozen officers blockading one area out of view.”

Another resident tweeted: “Ibrox is chaotic right now!!! Flares being thrown, people getting kicked in the head - nightmare!”