Have your say

Three people have been arrested after a man suffered fatal injuries during a disturbance.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Reidvale Street, Glasgow, at around 5pm on Monday.

Two men were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and one later died from injuries he had received.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Two men and one woman have been arrested at this time and enquiries are at an early stage to establish exactly what has happened.”