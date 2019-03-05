These 21 photos show the dramatic changing face of the Gorbals in Glasgow

FEW areas of Glasgow have changed so drastically in such a short space of time as the Gorbals did in the late 20th century.

Deprived and overcrowded, the district was a prime candidate for post-war regeneration. Over the course of that decade, the Gorbals’ densely-populated tenement stock was reduced dramatically to be replaced by hundreds of new concrete flats and high rise tower blocks. The demolitions resulted in a population decrease of around 50,000 inhabitants to less than 20,000 in the Gorbals by 1971. Only now, half a century on, is the area’s population beginning to climb again thanks to a new wave of residential construction. We take a visual wander through the G5 postcode as it was before, during and immediately after its post-war redevelopment.

1. Glasgow Citizens Theatre, November 1961 Glasgow Citizens theatre in Gorbals Street in 1961, through fog and rain.

2. A view of the exterior of the Caledonia Road Church, 1967 A view of the exterior of the Caledonia Road Church.

3. Gorbal re-development, November 1962 Gorbal re-development - New development in Adelphi Street.

4. Glasgow Gorbals kids, April 1963 Children of the Gorbals.

