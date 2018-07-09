Teenager dies after drowning in Loch Lomond

Have your say

A teenager drowned while swimming at Loch Lomond at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Luss at around 7.20pm on Sunday evening after receiving reports of a man in the water.

A 17-year-old was taken to Paisley’s Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley but later died.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 7.20pm on Sunday, police received a report of a 17-year-old man in the water at Loch Lomond just north of Luss.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Royal Alexandria Hospital where he later died.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course however there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

The tragic news comes days after a body was found in the search for a swimmer who went missing while in Loch Lomond.

A man in his mid 20s died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends near the Maid of the Loch on Wednesday evening.