Storm Ali: Cruise ship detached from moorings

A cruise ship has become detached from its moorings in strong winds off Greenock.

Oceania Cruises, which operates the 11-deck ship, said: "This afternoon, while alongside at the port of Greenock, Nautica encountered extremely strong winds which resulted in the parting of mooring lines and the vessel being detached from the dock.

"All guests and crew on board are safe and there were no injuries.

"Tugs have been called in to assist and the vessel is currently being held off of her berth.

"A total of 478 guests and 26 crew are ashore and are being looked after by the shore operations teams until conditions are safe enough for the vessel to be returned to the passenger terminal."