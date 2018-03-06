Rock legends Queen to headline Glasgow's TRNSMT festival

Have your say

Rock giants Queen are to headline Glasgow’s new outdoor festival, organisers have revealed.

The groundbreaking band will appear with their American frontman Adam Lambert at the TRNSMT festival in July.

Founder members Brian May and Roger Taylor will be performing with Lambert at Glasgow Green nearly half a century after the band were formed in London.

Queen will be joined by fellow rockers The Darkness and long-running Scottish pop outfit Texas in the line-up for Friday 6 July.

Queen are the final headliner to be confirmed for the festival, which has been extended to a five-day event this summer, following Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers.

The date will be Queen’s only festival appearance in the UK this summer and will follow an extensive European tour.

TRNSMT festival director Geoff Ellis said: “As bona fide music legends, Queen’s show promises to be a spectacular highlight in Scotland’s music calendar this summer.”