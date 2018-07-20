Police search for girl, 14, missing from Greenock

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager from Greenock who has been missing since yesterday.

Charlie Carter, 14, was last seen at her home in the town’s Prospecthill Court around 5pm yesterday.

She is described as white, 5 ft 4 in height, of slim build, with wavy fair hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, a mustard crop top, white jeans and sparkly pink trainers.

Sergeant David Bradley, Greenock Police Office, said: “Although Charlie has been missing before, she isn’t usually away overnight. As far as we are aware she doesn’t have a mobile with her and only had a small amount of money with her.

“She has been known to frequent the ‘four corners’ in Glasgow City Centre, Mosspark on the southside of Glasgow, and Port Glasgow. We are liaising with colleagues in Glasgow and BTP in an effort to trace her as well as checking CCTV here in Greenock.

“Officers have been searching the local area and spoken with friends but so far no one has seen or heard from her.

“If you have any information about where she is, then please contact Greenock Police Office on 101. Please quote incident number 4459 of 19/07/18 when calling.

“I would also ask Charlie to get in touch with police or her family as soon as possible. They are very worried and want her home.”