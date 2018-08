Have your say

The death of a six-month-old girl is being investigated after she fell ill at home.

The baby was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital when the alarm was raised in Castlemilk, Glasgow on Monday.

READ MORE: Ministers urged to act on ‘scandalous’ bed-blocking increase

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

She added a post-mortem examination is to be carried out.