Police hunt man after teenager sexually assaulted on morning train

Police have launched a public appeal after a teenager was sexually assaulted on a morning train.

The young woman was on a service between Lockerbie and Glasgow when she was attacked at around 9.30am on Friday February 8.

British Transport Police (BTP), who issued an appeal for information about the incident on Monday, said a man reportedly made repeated inappropriate comments to the woman before assaulting her.

The suspect, who got off the train at Glasgow Central station, is white and around 50-years-old with what was described as a Glasgow accent.

He has a medium build, light brown and grey hair, and was wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans.

BTP officers say they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

In particular, they want to speak to a woman who comforted the victim after the assault and alerted train staff.

Transport police can be contacted by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.