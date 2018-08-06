Opening weekend of Glasgow 2018 an ‘oustanding success’

Have your say

Thousands of visitors have taken to Glasgow’s streets for the city’s biggest sporting event since the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The first four days of competition of the 2018 European Championships have led to 171 medals being shared among 24 countries, with Russia leading the medal table, followed by Italy and Great Britain.

The director of the event hailed the opening weekend of cultural and sporting activities as an “outstanding success”.

Sporting triumphs included thousands of fans cheering as the women’s road cycling event sped around the city’s streets on Sunday, with the gold going to Italy’s Marta Bastianelli.

Great Britain won gold in track cycling thanks to Laura Kenny while swimmers Duncan Scott, Georgia Davies and Adam Peaty added to the gold medal tally.

Glasgow is staging six sports - aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, golf, rowing and triathlon - while Berlin is hosting the athletics.

The synchronised swimming technical event takes place in Scotstoun on Monday while diving gets under way at Edinburgh’s Commonwealth pool.

Later in the week, road cycling returns, with time trials on Wednesday and the men’s race on Sunday.

Alongside the sporting achievements, the Festival 2018 cultural programme has captured the imagination, with hundreds of people taking part in a carnival procession on Saturday.

More than 700 marched between George Square and Glasgow Green, where have-a-go sports are on offer.

Other events included a mass ceilidh and concert in George Square.

Glasgow 2018 Championships director Colin Hartley said: “The incredible sporting endeavours combined with the carnival atmosphere has proven to be an overwhelming hit with visitors and residents.

“I’d like to thank all of our visitors - and residents - for helping to make the first weekend of the championships such an outstanding success.”

