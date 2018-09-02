Nigella Lawson tucks into ‘best chips’ during visit to Glasgow

Have your say

TV cook Nigella Lawson has tucked into chips from a Glasgow fast food joint and declared them to be the “perfect end” to her day.

Lawson was in Glasgow to attend the wedding of award-winning Scottish writer Andrew O’Hagan - with other guests at the ceremony reported to include Bodyguard star Richard Madden and actress Gillian Anderson.

The celebrity cook - the daughter of former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson - tweeted a picture of a miniature bottle of Buckfast tonic wine, with the caption “wedding breakfast Glasgow”.

She later posted a picture of the Blue Lagoon fish and chip shop in Glasgow city centre on social media.

READ MORE: Chip shop chain launches ‘sausage eclair’ with curry sauce and cheese

Lawson said: “Perfect end to the perfect day: best chips, exquisitely vinegary, from the Blue Lagoon Glasgow.”

She thanked her sister Horatio Lawson for “the photograph (and the chips)”.