Man arrested over Orange Walk attack on priest in Glasgow

A man has been arrested after a Catholic priest was allegedly attacked as an Orange Walk passed his Glasgow church.

Canon Tom White had been speaking to parishioners outside St Alphonsus Church on 7 July when the incident happened.

Police Scotland said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault of a 43-year-old priest.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court tomorrow.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.