Luxury sleepover: Glasgow hotel launches penthouse pyjama party

For those planning the ultimate night away with their closest friends, the newly launched penthouse pyjama party may be ideal

One of Glasgow’s luxury hotels, the Blythswood Square Hotel, recently unveiled its two-bedroom penthouse, following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The penthouse living area. Picture: supplied

Since its relaunch, the premier pad has become a popular venue for decadent parties, leading the the hotel to introduce the penthouse pyjama party, which offers guests a luxury experience ideal for hen groups, birthdays and celebrations.

The package, which starts from £2,500 per night, includes an overnight stay in the newly refurbished penthouse for up to four people sharing two double bedrooms; a choice of a three course dinner or a selection of light bites served in the penthouse dining room; six bottles of Moet & Chandon Champagne; sweets, popcorn and nibbles and a choice of films; Scottish breakfast the following morning and access to the spa thermal experience.

The penthouse pyjama party host(s) can invite up to an additional six guests (non-residents) for dinner at £40 per head. There is also the option to add on to your package up to three additional double or twin bedrooms at a reduced rate for friends attending the dinner who wish to stay at Blythswood Square.

The master bedroom. Picture: supplied

General manager, Murray Thomson, said: “We are thrilled to present our ultimate Penthouse Pyjama Party Package at Blythswood Square, equipping our guests with everything they need to host the most lavish, luxurious party in the most spectacular surroundings.

“From the delectable food to the impressive sound system for the perfect party playlist, there is no better place in the city for a pyjama party like no other.

“Our penthouse has proven itself as the ideal party pad so we look forward to welcoming guests to let them experience the exceptional service that we are renowned for.”

The spectacular Principal Penthouse stretches over 1,850 sq. ft and comes with a private entrance. The Penthouse also has an outdoor terrace that provides views across the city, as well as a fully equipped kitchen, bar and dining room.

The penthouse bathroom. Picture: supplied.

The master suite has been designed to cater for every need with a dressing room, full marble bathroom, double steam shower, and sunken bath with integrated TV. The latest wireless technology has been seamlessly installed to ensure an impeccable sound system that flows to every room.

