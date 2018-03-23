Just Eat reveal top 10 highest rated takeaways in Glasgow

One of the UK’s top online food delivery companies has revealed their top 10 highest rated takeaways in Glasgow.

The Top 10 shortlist is based on Just Eat’s customer reviews in the past 12 months looking into quality, service and delivery time.

The data released revealed that the city’s residents have chosen Asian Tandoori on Duntreath Avenue as its top takeaway, with 5.7 stars out of six based on over 600 customer reviews in the last 12 months,

Famous for its wide range of delicious, freshly prepared curries as well as its popular munchy box which includes pakora, spicy fritters, chips and salad, customers were consistently impressed by the food and great service from the Asian Tandoori, with recent reviews highlighting that the “food was lovely” and that the takeaway is “great as always”.

Just Eat also revealed that the busiest time for delivery orders across the whole of the week in Glasgow is Saturday night at 6pm.

You can view the rest of the top ten here.