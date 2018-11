Have your say

Revellers who braved the cold but dry night in Glasgow were treated to a spectacular fireworks show at Glasgow Green.

The Glasgow Life event, organised by fireworks specialist 21cc Group, was attended by a crowd of over 55,000 who had gathered to celebrate Guy Fawkes night.

Picture: David Pollock/ Scottish Photography Productions

The display, which lit up the city's skyline, had the enviable backdrop of the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens.

Picture: David Pollock/ Scottish Photography Productions

Picture: David Pollock/ Scottish Photography Productions