Hunt for armed robber who snatched charity tins from bowling club

An armed robber made off with cash and charity collection tins after threatening staff at a bowling club.

Detectives have described the daylight raid in Law, Lanarkshire, on Saturday as “despicable” as they appealed for information about the crime.

Police said the man entered Law Bowling Club between 12.30pm and 1pm and threatened a man and woman working there with what seemed to be a firearm.

He demanded money from the members of staff at the Lawmuir Road premises and fled with five charity tins and a two-figure sum of cash.

No-one at the club was injured but the incident is said to have been very upsetting for those involved.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall, with a thin to medium build.

He wore dark grey jogging trousers and a black or grey Adidas hooded top and white trainers. The man also carried a JD Sports plastic bag and a cream canvas bag, police said.

Officers have been checking CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries as they work to track down the suspect.

Detective Sergeant Diane Barr, of Wishaw CID, said: “Whoever carried out this crime clearly has no regard for anyone but themselves.

“To steal charity tins is pretty despicable behaviour and I am appealing to members of the local community to consider if they noticed anything suspicious around the time of the incident.

“It may not have seemed significant at the time but in light of the robbery, the information could be relevant to our inquiries. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously near the bowling club?”

Anyone with any information, or who comes across the stolen charity tins, is asked to contact officers.

