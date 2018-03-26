Hit and run driver who broke Castlemilk girl’s neck was targeting man

The driver of a girl who left a teenage girl with a broken neck and four other children injured after a hit-and-run incident in Glasgow was targeting a 21-year-old man who was walking towards them, police said yesterday.

Five youngsters aged between 12 and 14 suffered injuries in the incident at 3:50pm on Saturday afternoon, which saw a silver Vauxhall Astra strike the man, simulanteously hitting the group of children as they stood on a pavement in the city’s Castlemilk area. It then crashed into a parked car before the driver fled.

One of those injured, Roisin Walker, 14, remains in a serious but stable condition in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. She sustained a broken neck and other injuries.

Police Scotland, which is treating the incident as attempted murder, said the teenager appeared to have been struck twice: firstly as the car was travelling forward on Stravannan Road, then again as it reversed.

Roisin’s sister, Jamieleigh, thanked the public for the support and urged anyone with information about the “rat bags” responsible to contact police.

Two girls aged 12 and 14 and two boys aged 12 and 13 were treated for minor injuries.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Craig Willison said: “We believe the 21-year-old was the intended target. We haven’t confirmed his injuries exactly at this point however we believe they are minor injuries.”

He added that police planned to interview the man as part of their investigation. The owner of the Astra, later found burnt out in nearby Carmunock, has also been identified, but police are still trying to trace them.

Amid speculation the incident was part of an ongoing gang feud in the area, Mr Willison said the force had no information to link it to a “bigger picture” at this stage, but was exploring “all avenues.”

Asked if the 21-year-old was known to police, he added: “The police know who he is, yes.”

He added: “I believe that the answer to all this lies with the children who were there at the time, other people in the area, and the wider community.”

Superintendent John McBride, also in attendance at the press conference, said the incident was “dreadful” and generated “a lot of comunity concern” in Castlemilk. He added that additional patrols had been put in place.